COINBASE DEVELOPER PLATFORM

Making sense of MaxEB: Its purpose, rationale for an increase, and implications for ETH validators

Ethereum’s core developer teams have agreed to include a code change in the next network upgrade (Pectra) that will increase the maximum amount of ETH from which a single validator can earn staking rewards (known as the maximum effective balance, or MaxEB) from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH. Increasing MaxEB is arguably the biggest code change since Shapella initiated validator withdrawals last year, and is expected to encourage large-scale staking providers to consolidate their validators. This code change won’t affect the minimum amount of ETH needed to operate a validator, which will remain 32 ETH.