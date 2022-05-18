Skip to contentSkip to site index
COINBASE DEVELOPER PLATFORM

Tools to bring the world onchain

Trusted, scaled, and reliable developer tooling to power your vision from initial concept to global adoption.

Trusted by the most ambitious builders

Coinbase Developer Platform gives builders the most trusted, scaled, and reliable onramps and infrastructure available for building onchain apps.

Battle tested

We built these products and services to use ourselves, and now we’re sharing them with builders.

Build faster

Leverage our APIs and infra, so you can focus on building  your product.

Seamless scaling

Our products scale as your organization, strategy, and products grow.

Build Onchain

Onramp

Help users fund their wallets

Node

Read and write to Base

Wallets

Enable the best wallet experience for any user, whether they're onchain native or novice

Paymaster

Create gas-free user transactions

Onchain Data

Embed onchain data into your app

Staking

Simplify staking operations

Utilize our Product APIs

Advanced Trade

Automate trades programmatically

Exchange

Place orders and track market data

Prime

Trade, provide custody, and manage assets

Commerce

Accept crypto payments

Sign in with Coinbase

Enables users to log in with Coinbase

Wallet SDK

Let users access your dapp with Wallet

Base

Base is a secure, low-cost, builder-friendly Ethereum L2 built to bring the next billion users onchain.

Secure staking across 15+ networks

Leverage our decade of crypto experience to provide end users with reliable staking solutions. We serve security-minded custodians, exchanges, fintechs, dapps, and wallets on Ethereum, Solana, and many other protocols. Our staking infrastructure is meticulously designed to prioritize the safety and security of client assets, as evidenced by our industry-leading performance track record.

Building onchain is hard. We make it easy.

We're committed to helping builders create incredible products. That’s why we’ve made it easy to access powerful APIs and SDKs from Coinbase to help solve developers’ toughest problems.

Discord

Discuss with the Coinbase developer community.

Support

Reach out directly to our support team.

Github

View and download open source Coinbase code. 

Discover

Read about the latest developer news, insights, and resources.

Making sense of MaxEB: Its purpose, rationale for an increase, and implications for ETH validators

Ethereum’s core developer teams have agreed to include a code change in the next network upgrade (Pectra) that will increase the maximum amount of ETH from which a single validator can earn staking rewards (known as the maximum effective balance, or MaxEB) from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH. Increasing MaxEB is arguably the biggest code change since Shapella initiated validator withdrawals last year, and is expected to encourage large-scale staking providers to consolidate their validators. This code change won’t affect the minimum amount of ETH needed to operate a validator, which will remain 32 ETH.

Insights - Client Diversity (3).png

Diversifying execution clients for Coinbase's ETH staking

We are diversifying our Ethereum staking architecture by adding support for Nethermind and Erigon execution clients. This infrastructure update enhances the security of our customers' staked assets, as well as the underlying blockchain.

Uptime_cdp.png

When less is more: the security of a 99% uptime guarantee

What is a good uptime for validators? Is it 95%? 99%? 99.9%? In this post, we explain why two 9’s are better than three. Or, to put it another way, why you should be wary of any uptime guarantee greater than 99%.

No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, with respect to the future performance of any digital asset, financial instrument or other market or economic measure. Recipients should consult their advisors before making any investment decision. Coinbase, Inc. is not registered or licensed in any capacity with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.