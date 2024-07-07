Coinbase Blog

Buy and sell
Buy, sell, and use crypto
Advanced
Professional-grade trading tools
Wallet
The best self-hosted crypto wallet
Earn
Stake your crypto and earn rewards
Card
Spend crypto, get crypto back
Private Client
For trusts, family offices, UHNWIs
Coinbase One
Get zero trading fees and more
Onchain
Dive into the world of onchain apps
Learn
Crypto tips and guides
Wallet is now on web
Buy, swap, send, stake, and mint easily.
Business
Crypto trading and payments for startups and SMBs
Commerce
Start accepting crypto payments
Asset Listings
List your asset on Coinbase
Onchain Payment Protocol
A new standard for onchain payments.
PRIME
Trading and Financing
Professional prime brokerage services
Custody
Securely store all your digital assets
Staking
Explore staking across our products
Onchain Wallet
Institutional-grade wallet to get onchain
MARKETS
Exchange
Spot markets for high-frequency trading
International Exchange
Access perpetual futures markets
Derivatives Exchange
Trade an accessible futures market
Verified Pools
Transparent, verified liquidity pools
Our clients
Trusted by institutions and government.
Developer Platform
Developer tools and APIs
Onramp
A secure fiat-to-crypto solution
Base
An Ethereum L2 to build onchain apps
Staking validators and tooling
Wallets
Enable the best wallet experience for any user
OnchainKit
Components for building onchain apps
Build with OnchainKit
Making building onchain easy for everyone.
About
Powering the crypto economy
Careers
Work with us
Affiliates
Help introduce the world to crypto
Support
Find answers to your questions
Blog
Read the latest from Coinbase
Security
The most trusted & secure
Learn all about Coinbase
We're building the open financial system.
Featured
Company,
May 15, 2025,
5min read time
Jun 26, 2025
Product,
Jun 25, 2025
Jun 24, 2025
Jun 23, 2025
International,
Jun 20, 2025
Engineering,
Jun 18, 2025
Jun 17, 2025,
3min read time